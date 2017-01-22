Win Chicken Soup book “Curvy and Confident” with 99 KZ Country

We are giving away the Chicken Soup for the Soul book “Curvy and Confident.”

Listen to Theresa Trapp January 23 – 27, 2017 for chances to call 785-628-2995 and win a book.

No age requirement to win.

Winners will need to pick up their books at the KZ Country Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS within 30 days of winning.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

*****

Barbie comes in a curvy model now, Sports Illustrated features full-size swimsuit models, and fashion designers are focusing more on curvy women. There’s a healthy conversation going on now about body image and self-esteem, and Chicken Soup for the Soul is part of it, with this collection of 101 stories celebrating all the different body types that women have and how we can all be curvy and confident—fit and fabulous within the body types we were issued at birth!

Supermodel EMME, the world’s first curvy supermodel, an advocate for women and a spokesperson for all the curvy and confident women out there, shares her own story and introduces us to women who have learned to be fit, happy, and confident about their bodies. These personal stories from 100 different women will leave you feeling empowered, beautiful, and loving your look. You’ll read stories about how women developed their confidence and dealt with societal and media pressures, about attitude adjustments and acceptance, and about being healthy and loving yourself just the way you are!

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry