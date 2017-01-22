Sunny, mild Sunday

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light south southwest wind becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a slight chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 40.