DICKINSON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. on Saturday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Darren Ray Gfeller, 34, Chapman, was westbound on Kansas 18 three miles north of Chapman.

The pickup left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Gfeller was transported to the hospital in Salina. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.