HHS students qualify for All-State Orchestra and Band

By ANNISTON WEBER

HHS Guidon

Kansas Music Educators Association (KMEA) announced the All-State Orchestra and Band list on Jan. 12.

In order to qualify, students must also participate in district orchestra or band.

This year’s qualifiers for All-State Orchestra are senior Sam Crowley (Timpani), senior Tanner Callis (Cello) and junior Trinity Callis (Violin I). This year’s qualifier for All-State Band is sophomore Spencer Wittkorn (Percussion). Wittkorn is also an alternate for All-State band Timpani.

The All-State group performance is scheduled for Feb 25.

For the full list of Orchestra qualifiers, click here. For the full list of Band qualifiers, click here.