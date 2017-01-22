FOX News’ Bret Baier to discuss his book on Eisenhower-Kennedy presidential transition

By SAMANTHA KENNER

Eisenhower Presidential Library

ABILENE – The Eisenhower Presidential Library and the Eisenhower Foundation are pleased to welcome FOX News anchor Bret Baier to Abilene on Thu., Feb. 2, to promote his new book on the Eisenhower-Kennedy presidential transition.

Baier will present the book “Three Days in January: Dwight Eisenhower’s Final Mission” in a free public lecture at 7:30 p.m. in the Visitors Center Auditorium.

Baier conducted much of the research for this book from the archival holdings of the Eisenhower Presidential Library. The ‘three days in January’ refer to the period between Eisenhower’s prophetic farewell address on the evening of Jan. 17, 1961, and John F. Kennedy’s inauguration of the afternoon of Jan. 20 — the closing act of one of modern America’s greatest leaders.

Baier is Chief Political Anchor for FOX News Channel and the Anchor/Executive Editor of Special Report with Bret Baier. Baier previously served as National Security Correspondent based at the Pentagon. His first book, Special Heart: A Journey of Faith, Hope, Courage and Love, became a top-ten New York Times bestseller upon its release in 2014.

Three Days in January digs deep into Eisenhower’s last address as president and his efforts to advise Kennedy in the three days between the address and Kennedy’s inauguration. At the end of those fateful three days in January 1961, Eisenhower left the public stage having done perhaps more than any other modern American to set the nation, in his words, “on our charted course toward permanent peace and human betterment.”

Copies of Three Days in January are available for purchase in the Eisenhower Presidential Library Gift Shop. Baier will be available to sign books following the program.