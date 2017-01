Virginia L. (Kerth) Berry, age 79, WaKeeney, passed away Saturday, January 14th, 2017, at her home. She was born August 31, 1937, in Hays to Michael and Ada (Eaton) Kerth.

Cremation was chosen. Graveside burial will take place at later date. No immediate services are planned.

Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney, was entrusted with arrangements.