TMP girls win 3rd straight MCL Tourney Title

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 59, Stockton 35

WAKEENEY, Kan-The TMP Lady Monarchs hoisted their third consecutive Mid Continent League Tournament championship trophy on Saturday night in WaKeeney thanks to a 59-35 win over Stockton in the championship game. TMP jumped out to a 16-2 first quarter lead. Stockton, who turned the ball over 11 times in the first, made a run to pull within 21-11.

The Lady Tigers the first bucket of the second quarter to make it a single digit game. TMP turned up the heat and outscored Stockton 15-5 the rest of the quarter to go in to the half with a 36-18 lead. The Lady Monarchs continued to push the ball in the third quarter and built their lead to as many as 27 points and led 53-27 after three quarters.

A couple of Megan Koenigsman three pointers put TMP up by 32 points early in the fourth quarter and that meant a running clock the rest of the way. Koenigsman led TMP with 17 tonight, Madyson Koerner had 15 and Deonna Wellbrock scored 12. Haven Hamilton led Stockton with 11 points. The Lady Tigers fall to 10-2 with the loss. TMP has now won 10 in a row and are 12-1 on the season.

