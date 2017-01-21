TMP boys finish 4th to Plainville

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Plainville 60, TMP 51

WAKEENEY, Kan-TMP and Plainville battled for third place in the boys bracket of the 2017 MCL Tournament in WaKeeney Saturday evening in WaKeeney. It was all Plainville early as the Cardinals built a 10 point lead and led 17-7 after the first quarter thanks to 6 first quarter points from Hayden Friend. Plainville extended that lead to as many as 18 points in the second quarter and TMP had an answer.

The Monarchs would score the next 8 points to close the gap t0 10 points at 29-19. The two teams played even the rest of the half and went to the break with the Cardinals up 32-22. David McFarland led TMP with 8 points in the opening half.

The Monarchs opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run to pull to within four points. Plainville would quickly extend their lead out to 9 points. TMP would get a gravity defying three pointer from Luke Ruder to cut the Cardinal’ lead back to six at the end of three quarters. That would be as close as the Monarchs would get as Plainville hit three consecutive three pointers to take a 15 point lead and pushed them to the 60-51 victory.

Plainville improves to 7-4 on the year and will play at Logan Tuesday. TMP drops to 7-6 and will be off until Friday when they host Abilene.

