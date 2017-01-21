Tiger women fall to hot-shooting Bearcats

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State shot 53-percent from the floor and scored a season-high in points as they hand the Fort Hays State women their second straight loss, 92-80 Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena. The Bearcars (7-10, 2-8 MIAA) scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed, leading by as many as 14 in the second quarter first half and 16 late in the game.

The Tigers (14-4, 5-4 MIAA) used a 14-4 third quarter run to pull within two with 4:48 to play in the quarter, but Northwest answered with a 18-9 run the rest of the quarter to build the lead back 11. FHSU would only get as close as eight in the fourth.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Kikola Kacperska led the Tigers with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Tatyana Legette added 15, Jill Faxon 14 and Emma Stroyan 12.

The Bearcats were led by Tanya Meyer’s 28 points. Jasmin Howe added 25 and Arbrie Benson 22.