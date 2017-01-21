Mostly sunny, warmer Saturday

Today

Sunny, with a high near 52. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.