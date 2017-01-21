Munjor, Kansas – Margie J. (Walker) Rohr, age 84, died Friday, January 20, 2017, at Via Christi Village Care Center, Hays, Kansas.

She was born November 19, 1932, in Garden City, Kansas to Ted and Helen (Hipp) Walker. She married Eugene Rohr on September 25, 1954, in Wichita, Kansas.

She was a registered nurse for over 50 years and a homemaker. She attended St. Joseph Nursing School in Wichita and worked in Wichita for a few years then at Hadley Hospital and Hays Medical Center. After her retirement she worked In-Home nursing care. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Christian Mothers both of Munjor, Kansas.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene Rohr, Via Christi Village Hays, KS; one son ,Tom Rohr and wife, Therese, Rogers, AR; three daughters, Patricia Rohr, Minneapolis, MN; Laura VonLintel and husband, Bill, Hays, KS; Cheryl Bohacek and husband, Matt, Omaha, NE; one brother, Ray Walker, Wichita, KS; one sister, Mary Jean Williams, Wichita, KS; one sister-in-law, Jeanette Walker, Wichita, KS; seven grandchildren, Katie Griest (Justin), Mary Beth Rohr, Annie Rohr, Ben VonLintel, Nick VonLintel, Hannah Bohacek and Cate Bohacek; four great grandchildren, Carter VonLintel, Charlotte Griest, Jack Griest and Benjamin Griest.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jim Walker.

Services are 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 24, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Munjor, Kansas. Burial in St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Munjor, Kansas.

A Munjor Christian Mothers rosary will be at 6:30 P.M. Monday, followed by a vigil service at 7:00 P.M. Monday, both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Munjor, Kansas.

Memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Kansas. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.