Lois Margaret Elizabeth Wheeler, 96, Hays and WaKeeney, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at the Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital’s Long Term Care.

She was born January 2, 1921 in Grinnell, Kansas the daughter of Kilby and Pearl (Widdifield) Borah. On May 25, 1941 she married her childhood sweetheart, Paul Ray Wheeler in Grinnell. He preceded her in death on February 4, 2004. Lois worked in an airplane factory in California during World War II building B-29 bombers.

Along with her husband, she was a school teacher in Gove County, teaching the subjects of English, Spelling, and Reading. They also managed the movie theater in Bird City and Lois taught dance classes. She worked at J.M. McDonalds department store in Hays for many years. Her memberships include, the First Presbyterian Church in Hays, the Presbyterian Church of WaKeeney, Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and she was a Golden Girl member of the PEO. She loved to sing and dance, play bridge, square dance, play basketball and tennis in her youth, and she was an accomplished tap dancer and tap dance teacher. She was a bible school teacher, a Girl Scout Leader, and she was regarded as a great hostess who had a deep love for her children, grandchildren, and sons-in-law.

Survivors include three daughters; Leta Deines and husband Rick of WaKeeney, Linda Cross and husband David of Lewis, KS and Lana Sleeper and husband Tommy of Beaver, OK, a sister; Doris Campbell and husband Craig of Pueblo, CO, eight grandchildren; Cody Kemp and wife Kasey, Tyson Deines and wife Beth, Aaron Cross and wife Bobi, Kara Jiles and husband Jon, Sally Standard and husband Brett, Carrie Newbern and husband Mike, Aimee Rottinghaus and husband Josh, and Kylie Dodds and husband Dakota, twenty three great-grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, and one great great grandchild on the way.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Paul, a daughter Paula Kay Wheeler, and two brothers; Adalton and Gerald Borah.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Presbyterian Church of WaKeeney. Graveside services will be at a later date in the WaKeeney City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested in Lois’ memory to the Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital’s Long Term Care, in care of the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street, Hays,KS 67601. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.