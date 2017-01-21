Logan resident Lois M. Krouse passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, KS at the age of 102.

She was born Sept. 2, 1914 in Phillips County, the daughter of Richard & Anna (Shearer) Jaenicke. Her husband, Lewis Krouse, preceded her in death on June 25, 1993, as well as a son, Dennis.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda Blubaugh, of Phillipsburg, KS; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. in the Logan Christian Church, Logan, KS with Pastor Troy Buss officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Logan.

Mrs. Krouse will lie in-state on Sunday, Jan. 22, from noon – 9 p.m. at the Logan Funeral Home in Logan.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Logan Manor. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Logan Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements.