Juliana Dreher Unrein, 83, Hays, KS, joined the Lord Thursday, January 19, 2017, at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital, Pueblo, Colorado.

She was born December 21, 1933, in Rush County Kansas the daughter of Philip and Wilhelmina (Schuckman) Dreher. On September 10, 1951 she married LaVerne J. “Vernie” Unrein. He preceded her in death on September 3, 2012. Juliana was a homemaker, motel owner, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Christian Mothers Altar Society.

Survivors include four daughters; Verna Moorhous, Kansas City, KS, Vera Schreurs and husband Steve, Peculiar, MO, Vicky Unrein, Miami, OK, and Venita Hernandez, Aurora, CO; two sons; Darrell Unrein and wife Norene, Hays, KS, Richard Unrein and wife Gerry, Pueblo, CO; three granddaughters; Lisa Linenberger, Tuscon, AZ ; Diana Unrein, Coffeyville, KS; Lacey Unrein, and fiancé Colby Schippers, Hays, KS, five grandsons; David Linenberger, Gardner, KS; Terry Jones II, Raytown, MO; Dylan Unrein, Columbus, OH, Tanner Unrein, Hays, KS, Matthew Bruner, Great Bend, KS; and two great grandsons, Noah and Lane Linenberger, and one sister; Betty Hill and husband James, Hutchinson, KS.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; Philip, January 18th, 1975 and Wilhelmina, December 11th, 1998, a sister; LaVerna Herl on December 8th, 2014, two brothers; Leon Dreher, August 8th, 2012 and Ralph Dreher, September 14th, 1997.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays, with Fr. Fred Gatschet officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Liebenthal, Kansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Tuesday, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St. A parish vigil service and rosary will be at 6:30 pm on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Juliana’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Research at ALZ.org or left in care of the funeral home.

