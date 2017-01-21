January is a time to thank your school board members

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

School board members play a crucial role as an elected board in the communities and the schools in which they serve.

January is School Board Recognition Month, a time to focus on your school board members in your community and thank them for their commitments, sacrifices and efforts. School board members work with administrators, school staff, and students to try to make the schools as best as they possibly can be. School board members voluntarily donate their time to take on the immense job of making action decisions for school districts.

On Monday, Jan. 30, USD 489 will be having a BOE appreciation social and a board meeting. The appreciation social beings an hour before the scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. This will give community members a chance to thank the board members.

Cake and punch will be provided to those who attend.

Board members include:

Lance Bickle, Board President

Sarah Rankin, Board Vice President

Mandy Fox, Board member

Danielle Lang, Board member

Luke Oborny, Board member

Josh Waddell, Board member

Dr. Paul Adams, Board member