Hays snaps two game skid with tournament win

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High and Lotus School for Excellence out of Aurora, Colorado both entered the Orange and Black Classic in Colby with matching 7-1 records. Saturday at noon, they played each other in the 7th place game of the tournament at the Colby Community Building.

Hays High opened the first five minutes of the game on a 14-4 run holding Lotus to just two field goals out of their first thirteen attempts. The Lotus Meteors answered back with their best run of the first half at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second, outscoring Hays 12-6. That run cut the Indian’s lead down to 20-16 with 5:30 left in the second quarter. Hays finished the remainder of the half on a 12-3 run that pushed their lead to 32-19 at halftime, their biggest lead of the first half.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHB-Highlights-1-21-17-Final.wav

The Indian’s lead was never cut below double figures for the remainder of the game. Hays pushed the lead to 17 four different times in the third quarter, leading 48-31 at the end of the third. The Indian lead hovered around 20 for the remainder of the game with Hays winning 65-42. The Indians outscored Lotus in each of the four quarters.

Coach Rick Keltner

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Coach-HHB-1-21-17.wav

The Indians were led by a career high 21 points from Tyrese Hill which established a new career high. Hill added ten rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Claiborne Kyles also scored in double figures with 17. Lotus was led by the 22 points of TeOndre Church.

Hays improves to 8-3 on the year. Lotus drops to 7-4. The Indians return to action on Friday when they host Dodge City in a boys only match up.