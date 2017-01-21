Davis scores 31 but Tigers come up short against No. 1 ranked Bearcats

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

MARYVILLE, Mo. – Rob Davis scored a game-high 31 points and Fort Hays State held Northwest Missouri State to a season-low 40-percent shooting, but the top-ranked Bearcats had enough fire power for an 82-72 win Saturday afternoon at Bearcat Arena.

Northwest (18-0, 10-0 MIAA), who extended their MIAA record conference win streak to 22 games, went on a 14-0 run to build a 20-point lead with 10 minutes to play.

The Tigers (10-7, 4-5 MIAA) answered with a 21-11 run to pull within 70-60 with 5:51 to play but would never get any closer than eight the rest of the way.

Rob Davis, who hit six straight 3-pointers in the second half, scored 18 of the 21 points during the run.

Northwest outscored the Tigers by 16 at the free throw line, hitting 29-of-36. FHSU had 17 turnovers including a key one down by eight with less than a minute to play.

Justin Pitts scored 23 to lead the Bearcats.