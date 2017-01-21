Goodland, Kansas, resident and former Greeley, Colorado, resident Archie Ruibal Jr., 55, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center in Goodland, KS.

Archie was born on June 3, 1961 in Greeley, Colorado to Archie Ruibal, Sr. and Maryann (Badial) Ruibal. He was one of two children.

Archie grew up and lived in Greeley for most of his life. He moved to Goodland seven years ago to be with his two children here. He attended Greeley West High School through 11th grade. Archie worked in construction as a laborer.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, shooting guns, stock car races, and listening to music. He really cared about his dogs, and helped in Goodland with the PBR.

Preceding him in death was his mother Maryann.

He is survived by his father Archie Ruibal, Sr. of Greeley, Colorado, four children; Anthony Ruibal and his wife Elizabeth Yanez and Amanda Aguirre and her husband Efrain, all of Goodland, KS, Kerystin Ruibal and Chelsey Ruibal, both of Greeley, CO, grandchildren Janea Balberrama, Anthony Ruibal, Jr., Angelina Ruibal, Annamarie Ruibal, Aalisa Ruibal, Maryalice Aguirre, Myles Aguirre, Janeva Aguirre, Mae Aguirre and Arthur Ruibal, all of Goodland, Lucas Ruibal, Abel Ruibal, Vladmiri Ruibal, Nikolei Ruibal, and Cecilia Ruibal all of Greeley, CO. He is also by one sister Beverly Ybarra and her husband Elias, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Memorial services for Archie will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 1:00 PM MT at the Koons-Russell Funeral Home in Goodland with Father Norbert Dlabal officiating. Services will also be held at a later date in Greeley, CO.

Memorials may be made to the Archie Ruibal Memorial Fund and may be left at the service or mailed to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Goodland, KS 67735.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.koonsrussellfuneralhome.com.

Service arrangements were entrusted to Koons-Russell Funeral Home, Goodland, KS.