Aloysius J. “Winnie” Schmidt, 89, Hays, died Friday, January 20, 2017 at his home.

He was born April 22, 1927 on the family farm west of Schoenchen the son of Alex and Josephine (Werth) Schmidt. On November 5, 1951 he married Betty Schmidt in LaCrosse. Inducted into the United States Army in July, 1945, Winnie served as an interpreter in Austria and Germany and was honorably discharged in 1947. For many years, he worked for Hunter Construction and Graves Truck Line, where he retired after 32 years. He was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, the Schoenchen Third Degree Knights of Columbus Council #4166, the Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Forty & Eight. Family and friends were always the joy of his life. Playing cards, working in the garden, fishing, and woodworking were his hobbies, but golf was his real passion.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Schmidt of the home in Hays, two daughters; Cindy Schmidt of Gardner, KS and Ruth Legleiter and partner Erik Eaton of Hays, a son; Dale Schmidt of Hays, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; Ben and Julie Ann Jacobs and their children, Banks and Bennett, Bree and Chad O’Gara and their children, Sabryn, Gavin, Kamry, Brody, and Beckam, and Brent Legleiter and Holly Newell, two brothers; Melvin Schmidt of Hays, and Francis Schmidt and wife Ann of Longmont, CO, and two sisters; Josephine Haselhorst of Longmont, CO and Delores VanOudenhoven of Neenah, WI, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; Edwin, Walter, John, and Irvin, and four sisters; Armella Miller, Rose Schmidt, Barbara Basgall, and Bertha Stary.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, January 23, 2017 at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church with Fr. Jarett Konrade officiating. Burial with military honors by the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 9:00 am until 9:30 am, all at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine St. The Bishop Cunningham Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will stand honor guard from 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm on Sunday at the funeral home. A parish vigil service will be at 6:30 pm followed by a combined Third and Fourth Degree rosary at 7:00, both on Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Winnie’s memory to First Call for Help, the Hays VFW Post #9076 Honor Guard, or to masses in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.