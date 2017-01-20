WAYMASTER: From the Dome to Home

January 20, 2017

Some Details of the Governor’s Rescission Bill:

House Appropriations Hears Details of the Bill

On Wednesday, January 13, Shawn Sullivan, Director of the Budget, released the governor’s budget report.

It contained proposals to close the projected $340 million shortfall for fiscal year 2017 (ending on June 30) as well as proposals to deal with a $580 million projected shortfall in fiscal year 2018.

Some Highlights:

FY 2017 (ending June 30):

Liquidate long-term investment fund designed to offset the unclaimed property fund. Direct transfer of $45 million in interest earnings to State General Fund (SGF), then transfer the principal of $317 million to SGF and repay over seven years.

Defer payments into KPERS by $86 million.

In the short run, our list of potential solutions is short and it will be a process of ranking a variety of undesirable options in order to find the best possible approach. Whatever the legislature settles on for a solution, it too is likely to be quite unpalatable. For the future, the people of Kansas are asking for and deserve a long-term structural solution to the current fiscal imbalance. Finding that solution will require resolve, persistence, and cooperation on the part of all legislators.



First Bill Passes the House

The House passed an elections bill by the Elections Committee. With the likely confirmation of 4th District Congressman Mike Pompeo as the new Director of the CIA, a special election is necessary to pick his replacement in Congress. Inconsistencies in current Kansas election law raise the prospect that the election results could later be challenged. This bill removes those inconsistencies and allows for an orderly selection of Pompeo’s replacement. The bill was passed by the Senate and signed by the Governor on January 18th. The new law will be in place before the resignation of Congressman Pompeo.

Ad Astra Rural Jobs Act:

A Bill to Boost Rural Job Growth

Next week, I will be introducing legislation referred to as the “Ad Astra Rural Jobs Act.” The details for this bill are that there will be assistance and incentives for businesses to expand or relocate to an area of Kansas defined as a rural area with a city population of 60,000 or less. I have been working on the legislation for months and have gained the support of many of my colleagues, both urban and rural, the Department of Commerce, and local Economic Development directors.

This legislation partners well with the existing Rural Opportunity Zones (ROZ) and it incentivizes businesses to hopefully create jobs in rural Kansas, as ROZ incentivizes those to move back.

Contact Information

As always, if you have any concerns, feel free to contact me (785) 296-7672, visit www.troywaymaster.com or email me at troy.waymaster@house.ks.gov. Also, if you happen to visit the statehouse, please let my office know.

It is a distinct honor to serve as your representative for the 109th Kansas House District and the state of Kansas. Please do not hesitate to contact me with your thoughts, concerns, and questions. I always appreciate hearing from the residents of the 109th House District and others from the state of Kansas, as well.

Troy L. Waymaster, (R-Bunker Hill) is the 109th Dist. State Representative and chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.