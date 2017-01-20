TMP girls advance to MCL Finals

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

TMP 59, Hill City 35

WAKEENEY, Kan-Hill City’s Conner Keith scored 12 of Hill City’s 14 first quarter points in what was an exciting first eight minutes of play in the semi-finals of the Mid Continent League Tournament. TMP trailed 14-12 late in the opening quarter and caught fire, going on an 18-0 run that extended into the second quarter. The Lady Ringnecks scored only two second quarter points and saw TMP’s lead balloon out to as many as 16 points. The Lady Monarchs held a 32-16 lead at halftime.

Hill City has a history of a strong second half and TMP was very aware of the Ringneck scoring ability. The Lady Monarchs extended their lead to as many as 21 points in the third quarter and settled for a 43-24 lead. TMP pushed their lead as high 26 points in the fourth quarter and picked up the 59-35 victory.

Keith finished with a team high 14 points for Hill City. Kayla Vitztum led TMP in double figures with 15 points and Madyson Koerner added 11. TMP has won nine games in a row and will play for the MCL Tournament Chammpionship on Saturday in WaKeeney.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

