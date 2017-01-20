TMP boys fall to Phillipsburg in MCL semis

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Phillipsburg 62, TMP 48

WAKEENEY, Kan-Phillipsburg and TMP traded 6-0 runs to start Friday night’s Mid Continent League Tournament boys’ semifinal match-up in WaKeeney. From there, the game was on. The Panthers held a slight 13-11 lead after the first quarter. Both teams battled nearly even in the second quarter until Phillipsburg sophomore Trey Sides hit a deep corner three at the end of the first half to give the Panthers a 28-25 lead at the break.

Phillipsburg forced eight TMP turnovers in the third quarter and extended their lead to 11 points a couple of times in the period. TMP was able to get the deficit back to single digits, 44-35, by the end of the quarter. The Panthers did not let TMP back in the game and advanced to the championship game with the 62-48 win.

TMP drops to 7-5 on the season and will play Plainville tomorrow afternoon in the third place game. Phillipsburg will improve to 8-2 and face Norton for the MCL title.

