Thursday’s high school basketball scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Berean Academy 44, Inman 42
Burlingame 60, Olpe 44
Southern Coffey 63, Madison/Hamilton 22
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Basehor-Linwood 45, Park Hill, Mo. 37
Topeka Hayden 84, Ottawa 80, OT
Bluestem Tournament
Gardner-Edgerton 59, Circle 51
Kapaun Mount Carmel 58, Wichita Campus 44
Wichita Collegiate 69, Great Bend 56
Wichita Trinity 51, El Dorado 46
Burrton Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Goessel 41, Fairfield 35
Little River 55, Pretty Prairie 28
Semifinal
Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Burrton 51
Canton-Galva Tournament
Ell-Saline 68, St. John’s Military 51
Chanute Tournament
Andover Central 60, Olathe North 52
Emporia 58, Goddard 50
Leavenworth 48, Chanute 30
Shawnee Heights 78, Winfield 66
Chaparral Tournament
Belle Plaine 51, Chaparral 47
Clearwater 63, Kingman 33
Coffeyville Tournament
Bartlesville, Okla. 76, Wichita Defenders 50
Bishop Miege 80, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale, Okla. 55
Sand Springs, Okla. 64, Coffeyville 57
Colby Tournament
Falcon, Colo. 63, Hays 60, OT
Fountain-Fort Carson, Colo. 65, Scott City 57
Dodge City Tournament
Derby 62, Wichita Bishop Carroll 47
Holcomb 59, Newton 40
SM South 47, Junction City 42
Wichita North 59, Dodge City 48
Frontenac Tournament
Frontenac 72, Webb City, Mo. 69, OT
Pacific, Mo. 65, Fort Scott 50
Piedmont, Okla. 63, Wichita Independent 54
Halstead Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garden Plain 48, Douglass 47
Rose Hill 72, Moundridge 48
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Wichita County 66, Rolla 26
Consolation Semifinal
Johnson-Stanton County 52, Syracuse 42
Sublette 54, Elkhart 35
Hoisington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Ellinwood 56, Victoria 45
Russell 64, LaCrosse 39
Immaculata Tournament
KC East Christian 65, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 45
McPherson Invitational Tournament
BV West 62, Wichita Heights 58
Maize 61, Mill Valley 29
Manhattan 53, Hutchinson 35
McPherson 69, SM East 55
Mid Continent League Tournament
Stockton 64, Oakley 48
Consolation Semifinal
Ellis 52, Hill City 49
Trego 59, Smith Center 56
Nemaha Central Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Jackson Heights 35, Hiawatha 28
St. Mary’s 60, Horton 45
Semifinal
Marysville 70, Silver Lake 56
Nemaha Central 49, Falls City, Neb. 40, OT
Pittsburg Tournament
BV Northwest 93, Joplin, Mo. 35
Pittsburg 70, Atchison 59
Pleasanton Tournament
Humboldt 69, Oswego 24
Pleasanton 68, Altoona-Midway 13
Pool Play
Uniontown 46, Heritage Christian 42, OT
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 56, Royal Valley 35
Wabaunsee 63, Santa Fe Trail 35
Salina Tournament
Abilene 63, Goodland 46
Andover 61, Buhler 55
Salina Central 70, Concordia 22
Salina South 48, Liberal 43
South Central Border League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Argonia 47, Central Burden 42
West Elk 67, South Haven 33
Semifinal
Caldwell 59, Cedar Vale/Dexter 48
Sedan 52, Oxford 38
Spring Hill Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Blue Valley Southwest 52, Veritas Christian 29
KC Sumner 64, Osawatomie 47
Semifinal
Goddard-Eisenhower 77, Spring Hill 62
KC Piper 71, Olathe South 65
St Thomas Aquinas Tournament
Blue Valley 86, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 76
Lawrence Free State 63, Washburn Rural 58
St. Thomas Aquinas 76, Olathe East 70
St. John Tournament
Central Plains 60, Nickerson 37
Ness City 64, Larned 46
Sterling Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Beloit 55, Remington 35
Macksville 79, Wichita West 56
Semifinal
Hugoton 57, Hutchinson Trinity 44
Southeast Saline 64, Sterling 55
Tonganoxie Invitational
Pool Play
Metro Academy 62, Jefferson West 28
Consolation Semifinal
Holton 45, Tonganoxie 39
Topeka Invitational Tournament
Highland Park 57, Wichita East 55
Vashon, Mo. 58, Topeka 44
Wichita South 58, Topeka West 45
Wichita Southeast 69, Lawrence 66
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Axtell 42, BV Randolph 30
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Linn 55, Wetmore 41
Valley Center Tournament
KC Turner 48, Maize South 43
Olathe Northwest 72, Wichita Northwest 61
Topeka Seaman 50, Garden City 39
Valley Center 62, Ulysses 61
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Galena 48, Crest 20
Lawrence Free State 58, Highland Park 50
Louisburg 60, Spring Hill 49
Olathe Northwest 57, St. Teresa’s Academy, Mo. 42
Olpe 58, Burlingame 15
Trego 52, Phillipsburg 37
Waverly 55, Hartford 39
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Semifinal
Holton 48, Park Hill, Mo. 43
Olathe North 61, Blue Valley 59
Coffeyville Tournament
Wichita Life Prep 62, Coffeyville 24
Consolation Semifinal
Northern Heights 46, Lyndon 35
Osage City 51, Central Heights 42
Semifinal
Chase County 39, Mission Valley 33
Council Grove 79, West Franklin 20
Colby Tournament
Pueblo East, Colo. 60, Scott City 50
Frontenac Tournament
Blue Valley Southwest 59, Frontenac 29
Fort Scott 49, Neosho, Mo. 48
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Wichita County 47, Rolla 23
Consolation Semifinal
Southwestern Hts. 39, Johnson-Stanton County 28
Syracuse 47, Lakin 35
Semifinal
Elkhart 44, Sublette 35
Meade 56, Cimarron 46
Hoisington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hoisington 38, Ellinwood 32
Minneapolis 41, Victoria 29
McLouth Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Maranatha Academy 51, Bishop Seabury Academy 39
Veritas Christian 57, Osawatomie 36
Mid Continent League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Ellis 30, Oakley 29
Norton 42, Smith Center 22
Pittsburg Tournament
Pittsburg 46, Atchison 11
Tulsa East Central, Okla. 79, BV Northwest 52
Pleasanton Tournament
Heritage Christian 49, Humboldt 36
Uniontown 39, Altoona-Midway 11
Pool Play
Oswego 39, Pleasanton 35
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Chapman 58, Royal Valley 44
Wabaunsee 59, Santa Fe Trail 27
Salina Invitational Tournament
Abilene 39, Salina South 30
Goodland 60, Concordia 55
Liberal 37, Buhler 22
Salina Central 68, Andover 54
Southeast Cherokee Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Erie 41, Parsons 23
Jayhawk Linn 35, Southeast 26
Semifinal
Baxter Springs 51, Pierce City, Mo. 49, OT
St. Paul 40, Columbus 38
Sterling Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Smoky Valley 44, Southeast Saline 29
Semifinal
Hugoton 64, Beloit 55
Sterling 51, Remington 47
Tonganoxie Invitational
Consolation Semifinal
Bonner Springs 36, Eudora 27
Metro Academy 44, Tonganoxie 26
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
BV Randolph 35, Onaga 30
Valley Heights 50, Troy 34
Wilson County Classic
Fifth Place
Fredonia 44, Cherryvale 33