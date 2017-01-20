KC Wolf to make appearance for annual Mascot Night at FHSU basketball game

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

Once a year, Victor E. Tiger will invite all of his mascot buddies to a pair of Fort Hays State University basketball games to get the crowd pumped up and to take pictures with the fans.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, when the Tigers take on the Lincoln University Blue Tigers, the usual local mascots along with a special guest of KC Wolf will be present at the games.

Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women’s game and 7:30 p.m. for the men’s game. Mascot Night is sponsored by Quilt Cottage.

KC Wolf will be walking around Gross Memorial Coliseum during the fourth quarter of the women’s basketball game through the second half of the men’s game taking pictures with fans and signing autographs. You may take your own photo with KC Wolf or he will have signed photos of himself to pass out.

Victor E. and the rest of his mascot pals will be available for photos as well throughout the games.