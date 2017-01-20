Hays woman, other western Kansans appointed to state boards

OFFICE OF THE GOV.

TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback announced Thursday new appointments to boards and commissions.

“I want to thank these hard-working men and women for their willingness to serve our state with their time and talents,” said Governor Brownback. “Their dedication is helping to make Kansas the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business.”

State Library of Kansas Board

Deborah Ludwig, Lenexa

Council on Travel & Tourism

Suzan Barnes, Cottonwood Falls (reappointment)

Capitol Preservation Committee

Jeremy Stohs, Shawnee

911 Coordinating council

Adam Geffert, Prairie Village

Sheriff Troy Briggs, Sublette

Children’s Cabinet

Echo Van Meteren, Linwood

Tom Arpke, Salina

State Rehabilitation Council

Catherine Carter-Gibbons, Wichita (reappointment)

Julie King, Derby (reappointment)

Mike Burgess, Topeka

Ted Brant, Topeka

Debra Wetta, Wichita (reappointment)

Lisa Schuetz, Gardner

Board of Barbering

John Bradford, Lansing

Selective Service Systems Board

Dr. Mark Herzog, Ellsworth

Graham Hamilton, Peck

Jim McClanahan, Shawnee

James LaDuke, McPherson

Scott Wiltse, Strong City

Dave Myres, Shawnee

Kansas Turnpike Authority

Ty Masterson, Andover

Council on Developmental Disabilities

Kimberly McLemore, Medicine Lodge

Nancy Chaffin, Hays