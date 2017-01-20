Hays woman, other western Kansans appointed to state boards

TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback announced Thursday new appointments to boards and commissions.
“I want to thank these hard-working men and women for their willingness to serve our state with their time and talents,” said Governor Brownback. “Their dedication is helping to make Kansas the best state in America to raise a family and grow a business.”
State Library of Kansas Board
Deborah Ludwig, Lenexa
Council on Travel & Tourism
Suzan Barnes, Cottonwood Falls (reappointment)
Capitol Preservation Committee
Jeremy Stohs, Shawnee
911 Coordinating council
Adam Geffert, Prairie Village
Sheriff Troy Briggs, Sublette
Children’s Cabinet
Echo Van Meteren, Linwood
Tom Arpke, Salina
State Rehabilitation Council
Catherine Carter-Gibbons, Wichita (reappointment)
Julie King, Derby (reappointment)
Mike Burgess, Topeka
Ted Brant, Topeka
Debra Wetta, Wichita (reappointment)
Lisa Schuetz, Gardner
Board of Barbering
John Bradford, Lansing
Selective Service Systems Board
Dr. Mark Herzog, Ellsworth
Graham Hamilton, Peck
Jim McClanahan, Shawnee
James LaDuke, McPherson
Scott Wiltse, Strong City
Dave Myres, Shawnee
Kansas Turnpike Authority
Ty Masterson, Andover
Council on Developmental Disabilities
Kimberly McLemore, Medicine Lodge
Nancy Chaffin, Hays