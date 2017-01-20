Hays public works director is finalist for job as city administrator in Willmar, Minn.

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

Hays Public Works Director Greg Sund is a finalist for the position of city administrator in Willmar, Minn.

According to a news story published online Jan. 19 by the West Central Tribune in Willmar, Sund is one of five finalists for the position who will be interviewed next month in Willmar.

Sund was hired as the Hays public works director in July 2015. He also served as the first county administrator for Ellis County from 2010 to 2015.

“I’m interested in getting back into city management,” Sund said Friday morning, “and this opportunity came up.”

The job would also put Sund closer to family.

“My son lives in Minneapolis, about 100 miles east of Willmar. I also have a daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter in Minot, North Dakota, about seven hours from Willmar,” he said.

The population of Willmar is nearly 20,000 and situated in the south-central part of Minnesota.

“It’s a nice-size city in a good location,” Sund said.

“This is tough, though,” he added. “I really like Hays.”

In February 2014, Sund was a finalist for the city administrator position in Hood River, Ore.