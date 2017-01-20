Hays falls in overtime for a second consecutive game

Dustin Armbruster

Hays High and Scott City met up in the 2015 championship of the Colby Orange & Black Classic. Two years later the to did battle in the consolation semi-finals. Each of their losses the previous day had broken some impressive streaks. Scott City hadn’t lost in the tournament since the first round of 2010, a stretch of fourteen consecutive games, claiming the tournament title in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Hays had won twelve consecutive tournament first round games before their loss on Thursday.

Both teams entered the game ranked in their respective classes. Hays at #7 in 4A-I and Scott City at #9 in 4A-II. The two had played a thriller of a football game to open the 2016 season with Hays scoring 21 fourth quarter points on three fourth down passes to win 31-21.

High grabbed two early three point leads before going on a 4:30 scoring drought. Scott City used that time to go on a 8-0 lead and build their lead to five at 10-5. The teams traded baskets to end the first quarter with the Beavers leading 14-12. The two teams swapped the lead back and forth over the first two minutes of the second quarter when Hays took the lead at 17-16 that started a 15-3 run that built the Indian lead to eleven. Scott City scored the final two points of first half cutting the Indian lead down to 30-22.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHB-Highlights-1-20-17-Final.wav

Hays held one more two point lead in the second half scoring the first basket of the third quarter for a 32-22 lead. Scott City would cut the lead down to three before Hays scored six straight on a Xander Swayne three pointer and three point play by Tyrese Hill. Scott City answered with the own three point play to cut the Hays lead down to six after three quarters 43-37. Hays scored just three points in the fourth quarter. They came with fifteen seconds left off the hand of Collyn Kreutzer to tie the game at 46. Scott City got off a final shot but missed sending the Indians overtime for a second consecutive game.

Like the previous day, Hays scored first in overtime to take a two point lead early in the period. Hays turned the ball over on their next three possession while Scott City hit a three to go up 51-48 with 21 second left. Hays got an offensive rebound and put back with seven seconds left to tighten the game at 51-50. Scott City hit one of two free throws and a desperation heave from behind half court came up short for Hays and the Indians lose 52-50.

Coach Rick Keltner

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Coach-HHB-1-20-17.wav

Scott City breaks a four game losing streak with the victory and is 6-5 on the season. Hays falls in overtime for a second consecutive day and is 7-3.

Collyn Kreutzer led the Indians with 12 points. Scott City got 16 from Bo Hess and Marshall Faurot came off the bench with a career high 16 as well.

Hays will play for 7th place for the first time in their 15 year history at the Orange & Black Classic. The game will be at noon at the Community Building.