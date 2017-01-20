FHSU’s Tiger Debs will have dance clinic next month in Hays

The Fort Hays State University Tiger Debs will have a dance clinic next month for children pre-K through fifth grade.

The clinic will be at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Gross Memorial Coliseum, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

The $30 registration fee includes a T-shirt and the chance to perform on the court at halftime of the FHSU women’s basketball game on Feb. 21.

The deadline to register is Feb. 1. Register online at fhsu.edu/tigerdebs/clinic or contact Courtney Kanzenbach at ckanzenbach@gmail.com.

