Extension program will examine ‘The Food and Mood Connection’

After the indulgence of the holidays, many think about losing weight at this time of year. In fact, weight loss is annually one of the most common New Year’s resolutions.

The Ellis County Extension Office will offer the free educational program “Emotional Appetite: The Food and Mood Connection” at noon Friday, Jan. 27, at the Extension meeting room, 601 Main, Hays.

Physical hunger is different from food cravings triggered by stress, boredom, and other emotions. This noon-hour program will help participants differentiate between physical and emotional hunger, identify emotional eating triggers, and find non-food activities to manage stress or other emotional food cravings. Linda Beech will be the instructor.

Register in advance for this free program at 785-628-9430 or el@listserv.ksu.edu to ensure adequate materials. A minimum attendance is needed to hold this program.