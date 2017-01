Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m.

NWS

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DODGE CITY KS

1248 AM CST FRI JAN 20 2017

TREGO-ELLIS-RUSH-HAMILTON-KEARNY-STANTON-GRANT-MORTON-STEVENS-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WAKEENEY…PFEIFER…HAYS…LA CROSSE…

SYRACUSE…LAKIN…DEERFIELD…JOHNSON CITY…ULYSSES…ELKHART…

HUGOTON

1248 AM CST FRI JAN 20 2017 /1148 PM MST THU JAN 19 2017/

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST /9 AM

MST/ THIS MORNING…

* TIMING…THROUGH MID MORNING FRIDAY.

* VISIBILITY…AS LOW AS A QUARTER MILE OR LESS.

* IMPACTS…HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO POOR VISIBILITY.

FREEZING FOG COULD CAUSE SLICK SPOTS ON ROADS AND SIDEWALKS

WHERE TEMPERATURES ARE BELOW FREEZING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING…SLOW DOWN…

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS…AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.