Cloudy, mild with a chance for Friday showers

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8am and 1pm. Areas of dense fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 46. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

SundaySunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 25.

MondaySunny, with a high near 53.