Broken poles, mud, and–bobcats–encountered by lineman in southwest Kansas

DODGE CITY–Mike Goddard was completely prepared for broken electrical poles and muddy roads today.

The Victory Electric manager of safety was working to restore power to the residents of Ford, southeast of Dodge City, following Sunday’s debilitating ice storm.

What he wasn’t prepared for was bobcats.

According to a Friday story on the Victory Electric Cooperative Facebook page, Goddard encountered two half-grown bobcats, one of which was sitting atop a line pole.

“I was out patrolling the rest of a distribution line preparing to heat it up, and something moving around on the ground caught my eye,” Goddard said. “My first thought was it was couple of house cats, but then I realized they were bobcats. They quickly split and one ran up the pole.”

Line construction crews are now working in that area to get lines reconstructed and power restored after the storm which caused mass damage to Victory Electric’s system.

Goddard joked that he “tried to take a selfie with it,” but apparently the bobcat was camera–or phone–shy.

Goddard continued with his work patrolling the line. The bobcat climbed down from the pole shortly after he drove away, Goddard reported.