Area high school scoreboard for 1/20/17

Girls

Mid-Continent League Tournament

Championship Semifinals

TMP 59 Hill City 35

Stockton 52 Plainville 44

Hoisington Winter Jam

Championship Semifinals

Otis-Bison 61 La Crosse 55

Ellsworth 41 Russell 43

Northwest Kansas League Tournament

Consolation Semifinals

Decatur Com. 32 Wallace Co. 62

Orange and Black Classic

Consolation

Scott City 35 Pine Creek 43

Northern Plains League Tournament

Championship semifinals

St. Johns-Tipton 53 Lakeside 25

Southern Cloud 35 Thunder Ridge 55

Consolation

Natoma 30 Wilson 45

Lincoln 47 Osborne 41

Rock Hills 18 Tescott 33

Salina Invitation Tournament

Championship semifinals

Salina Central 66 Goodland 32

Abilene 41 Liberal 47

Western Kansas Liberty League

Logan 40 Palco 35

Boys

Mid-Continent League Tournament

Plainville 44 Norton 51

TMP 48 Phillipsburg 62

Hoisington Winter Jam

Championship Semifinals

Ellsworth 53 Minneapolis 36

Orange and Black Classic

Consolation Semifinals

Hays High 50 Scott City 52

Northern Plains League Tournament

Championship semifinals

St. Johns-Tipton 56 Osborne 46

Pike Valley 36 Sylvan Lucas 39

Consolation

Wilson 61 Lakeside 44

Southern Cloud 35 Thunder Ridge 42

Natoma 27 Tescott 52

St. John Mid-Winter Classic

Championship Semifinals

Pratt 34 St. John 51

Ness City 52 Central Plains 46

Consolation

Larned 59 Nickerson 61

Salina Invitation Tournament

Consolation semifinals

Goodland 24 Liberal 51

Bluestem Classic

Great Bend 59 Circle 51

Valley Center Tournament

Garden City 60 Ulysses 57

Western Kansas Liberty League

Logan 52 Palco 20

Friday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Logan 52, Palco 20

Baldwin Tournament

Semifinal

Augusta 50, KC Harmon 41

Bonner Springs 69, Wellsville 49

Bluestem Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Great Bend 59, Circle 51

Wichita Campus 46, El Dorado 42

Semifinal

Wichita Collegiate 62, Gardner-Edgerton 54

Wichita Trinity 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61

Burlington Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Labette County 57, Burlington 51

Paola 46, Prairie View 21

Semifinal

Independence 65, Iola 55

Rock Creek 54, Sabetha 50

Chanute Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Chanute 49, Winfield 40

Goddard 66, Olathe North 54

Semifinal

Emporia 58, Andover Central 41

Chaparral Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Chaparral 61, Kingman 33

Wellington 39, Mulvane 34

Semifinal

Arkansas City 78, Conway Springs 68

Clearwater 64, Belle Plaine 54

Cherokee Southeast Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Parsons 53, Jayhawk Linn 43

St. Paul 41, Columbus 18

Coffeyville Tournament

Semifinal

Bishop Miege 60, Bartlesville, Okla. 39

Colby Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Scott City 52, Hays 50, OT

Semifinal

Far Northeast, Colo. 56, Colby 45

Cunningham Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Norwich 59, Cunningham 27

Stafford 75, Kinsley 68

Semifinal

South Barber 46, Attica 40

Dodge City Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Junction City 54, Newton 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Dodge City 41

Semifinal

Derby 71, Wichita North 58

Holcomb 63, SM South 58

Flint Hills Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Lyndon 65, Central Heights 22

Northern Heights 66, West Franklin 50

Semifinal

Council Grove 67, Chase County 35

Mission Valley 54, Osage City 43

Frontenac Tournament

Semifinal

Nevada, Mo. 48, Frontenac 47

Halstead Tournament

Semifinal

Andale 26, Halstead 15

Cheney 47, Haven 27

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Consolation

Wichita County 57, Elkhart 48

Semifinal

Cimarron 49, Lakin 37

Meade 64, Southwestern Hts. 60

Hillsboro Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Wichita Life Prep 53, Riley County 48

Semifinal

Hesston 65, Bennington 34

Hoisington Tournament

Semifinal

Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 36

Hoisington 56, Otis-Bison 39

McPherson Invitational Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

SM East 64, Mill Valley 44

Wichita Heights 81, Hutchinson 52

Semifinal

Manhattan 46, BV West 35

McPherson 79, Maize 73

Mid Continent League Tournament

Semifinal

Norton 51, Plainville 44

Phillipsburg 62, Hays-TMP-Marian 48

Northern Plains League Tournament

Consolation

Tescott 52, Natoma 27

Thunder Ridge 42, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35

Consolation Semifinal

Wilson 61, Lakeside 44

Semifinal

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Osborne 46

Sylvan-Lucas 39, Rock Hills 36, OT

Oskaloosa Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Oskaloosa 55, Valley Falls 54

Pleasant Ridge 48, Atchison County 45

Semifinal

Jefferson North 66, Perry-Lecompton 50

Rossville 64, Cornerstone Family 29

Pittsburg Tournament

Atchison 53, Carl Junction, Mo. 50

Pleasanton Tournament

Fifth Place

Pleasanton 40, Marmaton Valley 36

Championship

Humboldt 56, Uniontown 44

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Santa Fe Trail 56, Royal Valley 51

Wabaunsee 55, Chapman 47

Salina Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Buhler 64, Concordia 35

Liberal 51, Goodland 24

Semifinal

Abilene 68, Salina South 54

Andover 80, Salina Central 73, OT

Shawnee Mission West Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

SM West 66, KC Wyandotte 45

Southeast, Mo. 59, Lansing 53

Spring Hill Tournament

Seventh Place

Osawatomie 58, Veritas Christian 52

Fifth Place

Blue Valley Southwest 32, KC Sumner 31

Third Place

Olathe South 52, Spring Hill 32

Championship

Goddard-Eisenhower 64, KC Piper 45

St Thomas Aquinas Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Olathe East 61, Battle, Mo. 59

Washburn Rural 63, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 53

Semifinal

Blue Valley 82, Lawrence Free State 76, 2OT

St. John Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Nickerson 61, Larned 59

Semifinal

St. John 51, Pratt 34

Sterling Tournament

Seventh Place

Remington 39, Lyons 29

Fifth Place

Beloit 58, Smoky Valley 53

Third Place

Sterling 78, Hutchinson Trinity 63

Championship

Hugoton 53, Southeast Saline 42

Tonganoxie Invitational

Pool Play

Eudora 63, Metro Academy 61

Semifinal

Wamego 55, DeSoto 46

Topeka Invitational Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Lawrence 67, Wichita East 51

Topeka 57, Topeka West 50

Semifinal

Vashon, Mo. 85, Wichita South 43

Wichita Southeast 62, Highland Park 57

Twin Valley League Tournament

Consolation

Axtell 49, Frankfort 38

Consolation Semifinal

Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington County 55

Valley Heights 52, Centralia 45

Semifinal

Hanover 54, Onaga 45

Troy 68, Doniphan West 57

Valley Center Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Garden City 60, Ulysses 57

Wichita Northwest 75, Maize South 63

Semifinal

KC Turner 63, Olathe Northwest 53

Wilson County Classic

Third Place

Bluestem 46, Cherryvale 42

Championship

Girard 70, Yates Center 62

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Bishop Miege 57, Mill Valley 36

Ell-Saline 46, Belle Plaine 43

Emporia 49, Shawnee Heights 35

Lawrence Free State 61, Lansing 48

Logan 40, Palco 35

Maize 56, Maize South 33

Manhattan 61, Topeka Seaman 38

Moundridge 40, Goessel 29

Norwich 37, Hutchinson Central Christian 36

St. John 51, Pratt 34

St. Mary’s 44, Jackson Heights 35

Basehor Linwood Invitational

Seventh Place

Basehor-Linwood 43, Ottawa 36

Fifth Place

Benton, Mo. 62, Topeka Hayden 37

Blue Valley North Tournament

Seventh Place

BV West 60, SM West 40

Fifth Place

Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 47, St. James Academy 33

Third Place

Olathe East 48, Staley, Mo. 34

Burlington Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rock Creek 30, Iola 18

Sabetha 47, Prairie View 17

Semifinal

Labette County 59, Independence 42

Paola 56, Burlington 40

Centre Tournament

Marion 53, Rural Vista 51

Coffeyville Tournament

Sand Springs, Okla. 67, Coffeyville 15

Colby Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Pine Creek, Colo. 43, Scott City 35

Semifinal

Kearney Catholic, Neb. 73, Colby 28

Frontenac Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Nevada, Mo. 49, Frontenac 43

Hi-Plains League Tournament

Consolation

Wichita County 44, Johnson-Stanton County 39

Hillsboro Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hillsboro 36, Bennington 15

Wichita Sunrise 39, Holcomb 33

Semifinal

Clay Center 46, Republic County 31

Hesston 45, Riley County 32

Hoisington Tournament

Semifinal

Otis-Bison 61, LaCrosse 55

Russell 43, Ellsworth 41

McLouth Tournament

Semifinal

Cair Paravel 39, KC Christian 31

McLouth 47, Riverside 42

Mid Continent League Tournament

Semifinal

Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hill City 35

Stockton 52, Plainville 44

Northern Plains League Tournament

Consolation

Rock Hills 33, Tescott 18

Sylvan-Lucas 48, Pike Valley 45

Consolation Semifinal

Lincoln 47, Osborne 41

Wilson 45, Natoma 30

Semifinal

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Lakeside 25

Thunder Ridge 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35

Northwest Kansas League Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Wallace County 62, Oberlin-Decatur 32

Semifinal

Dighton 57, St. Francis 16

Pittsburg Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

BV Northwest 57, North Kansas City, Mo. 51

Winnetonka, Mo. 47, Atchison 38

Semifinal

West Plains, Mo. 39, Pittsburg 35, OT

Pleasanton Tournament

Fifth Place

Uniontown 43, Marmaton Valley 21

Third Place

Heritage Christian 41, Pleasanton 34

Championship

Humboldt 51, Oswego 21

Royal Valley Panther Classic

Royal Valley 48, Santa Fe Trail 22

Wabaunsee 58, Chapman 41

Salina Invitational Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Salina South 33, Buhler 27

Semifinal

Liberal 47, Abilene 41

Salina Central 66, Goodland 32

South Central Border League Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

West Elk 54, South Haven 39

Semifinal

Flinthills 54, Caldwell 49

Sedan 54, Argonia 34

SPIAA Tournament

Hodgeman County 37, Satanta 26

Minneola 51, Pawnee Heights 20

Sterling Tournament

Seventh Place

Lyons 49, Southeast Saline 44

Fifth Place

Smoky Valley 46, Hutchinson Trinity 30

Third Place

Remington 52, Beloit 32

Championship

Hugoton 68, Sterling 47

Tonganoxie Invitational

Semifinal

DeSoto 38, Wamego 32

Silver Lake 54, Jefferson West 45

Twin Valley League Tournament

Consolation

Axtell 54, Onaga 32

Consolation Semifinal

Frankfort 56, Clifton-Clyde 27

Linn 40, Doniphan West 39

Semifinal

Centralia 48, Wetmore 30

Washington County 57, Hanover 52

Wilson County Classic

Third Place

Bluestem 51, Neodesha 48

Championship

Girard 41, Caney Valley 38