Area high school scoreboard for 1/20/17

Friday's Scores
Friday’s Scores
CORRECTS to show in Boys Wichita Bishop Carroll 58, Dodge City 41
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Logan 52, Palco 20
Baldwin Tournament
Semifinal
Augusta 50, KC Harmon 41
Bonner Springs 69, Wellsville 49
Bluestem Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Great Bend 59, Circle 51
Wichita Campus 46, El Dorado 42
Semifinal
Wichita Collegiate 62, Gardner-Edgerton 54
Wichita Trinity 63, Kapaun Mount Carmel 61
Burlington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Labette County 57, Burlington 51
Paola 46, Prairie View 21
Semifinal
Independence 65, Iola 55
Rock Creek 54, Sabetha 50
Chanute Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chanute 49, Winfield 40
Goddard 66, Olathe North 54
Semifinal
Emporia 58, Andover Central 41
Chaparral Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Chaparral 61, Kingman 33
Wellington 39, Mulvane 34
Semifinal
Arkansas City 78, Conway Springs 68
Clearwater 64, Belle Plaine 54
Cherokee Southeast Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Parsons 53, Jayhawk Linn 43
St. Paul 41, Columbus 18
Coffeyville Tournament
Semifinal
Bishop Miege 60, Bartlesville, Okla. 39
Colby Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Scott City 52, Hays 50, OT
Semifinal
Far Northeast, Colo. 56, Colby 45
Cunningham Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Norwich 59, Cunningham 27
Stafford 75, Kinsley 68
Semifinal
South Barber 46, Attica 40
Dodge City Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Junction City 54, Newton 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Dodge City 41
Semifinal
Derby 71, Wichita North 58
Holcomb 63, SM South 58
Flint Hills Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lyndon 65, Central Heights 22
Northern Heights 66, West Franklin 50
Semifinal
Council Grove 67, Chase County 35
Mission Valley 54, Osage City 43
Frontenac Tournament
Semifinal
Nevada, Mo. 48, Frontenac 47
Halstead Tournament
Semifinal
Andale 26, Halstead 15
Cheney 47, Haven 27
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Wichita County 57, Elkhart 48
Semifinal
Cimarron 49, Lakin 37
Meade 64, Southwestern Hts. 60
Hillsboro Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Wichita Life Prep 53, Riley County 48
Semifinal
Hesston 65, Bennington 34
Hoisington Tournament
Semifinal
Ellsworth 53, Minneapolis 36
Hoisington 56, Otis-Bison 39
McPherson Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
SM East 64, Mill Valley 44
Wichita Heights 81, Hutchinson 52
Semifinal
Manhattan 46, BV West 35
McPherson 79, Maize 73
Mid Continent League Tournament
Semifinal
Norton 51, Plainville 44
Phillipsburg 62, Hays-TMP-Marian 48
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Tescott 52, Natoma 27
Thunder Ridge 42, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35
Consolation Semifinal
Wilson 61, Lakeside 44
Semifinal
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Osborne 46
Sylvan-Lucas 39, Rock Hills 36, OT
Oskaloosa Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Oskaloosa 55, Valley Falls 54
Pleasant Ridge 48, Atchison County 45
Semifinal
Jefferson North 66, Perry-Lecompton 50
Rossville 64, Cornerstone Family 29
Pittsburg Tournament
Atchison 53, Carl Junction, Mo. 50
Pleasanton Tournament
Fifth Place
Pleasanton 40, Marmaton Valley 36
Championship
Humboldt 56, Uniontown 44
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Santa Fe Trail 56, Royal Valley 51
Wabaunsee 55, Chapman 47
Salina Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Buhler 64, Concordia 35
Liberal 51, Goodland 24
Semifinal
Abilene 68, Salina South 54
Andover 80, Salina Central 73, OT
Shawnee Mission West Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
SM West 66, KC Wyandotte 45
Southeast, Mo. 59, Lansing 53
Spring Hill Tournament
Seventh Place
Osawatomie 58, Veritas Christian 52
Fifth Place
Blue Valley Southwest 32, KC Sumner 31
Third Place
Olathe South 52, Spring Hill 32
Championship
Goddard-Eisenhower 64, KC Piper 45
St Thomas Aquinas Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Olathe East 61, Battle, Mo. 59
Washburn Rural 63, Pembroke Hill, Mo. 53
Semifinal
Blue Valley 82, Lawrence Free State 76, 2OT
St. John Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Nickerson 61, Larned 59
Semifinal
St. John 51, Pratt 34
Sterling Tournament
Seventh Place
Remington 39, Lyons 29
Fifth Place
Beloit 58, Smoky Valley 53
Third Place
Sterling 78, Hutchinson Trinity 63
Championship
Hugoton 53, Southeast Saline 42
Tonganoxie Invitational
Pool Play
Eudora 63, Metro Academy 61
Semifinal
Wamego 55, DeSoto 46
Topeka Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Lawrence 67, Wichita East 51
Topeka 57, Topeka West 50
Semifinal
Vashon, Mo. 85, Wichita South 43
Wichita Southeast 62, Highland Park 57
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Axtell 49, Frankfort 38
Consolation Semifinal
Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington County 55
Valley Heights 52, Centralia 45
Semifinal
Hanover 54, Onaga 45
Troy 68, Doniphan West 57
Valley Center Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Garden City 60, Ulysses 57
Wichita Northwest 75, Maize South 63
Semifinal
KC Turner 63, Olathe Northwest 53
Wilson County Classic
Third Place
Bluestem 46, Cherryvale 42
Championship
Girard 70, Yates Center 62
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bishop Miege 57, Mill Valley 36
Ell-Saline 46, Belle Plaine 43
Emporia 49, Shawnee Heights 35
Lawrence Free State 61, Lansing 48
Logan 40, Palco 35
Maize 56, Maize South 33
Manhattan 61, Topeka Seaman 38
Moundridge 40, Goessel 29
Norwich 37, Hutchinson Central Christian 36
St. John 51, Pratt 34
St. Mary’s 44, Jackson Heights 35
Basehor Linwood Invitational
Seventh Place
Basehor-Linwood 43, Ottawa 36
Fifth Place
Benton, Mo. 62, Topeka Hayden 37
Blue Valley North Tournament
Seventh Place
BV West 60, SM West 40
Fifth Place
Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 47, St. James Academy 33
Third Place
Olathe East 48, Staley, Mo. 34
Burlington Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Rock Creek 30, Iola 18
Sabetha 47, Prairie View 17
Semifinal
Labette County 59, Independence 42
Paola 56, Burlington 40
Centre Tournament
Marion 53, Rural Vista 51
Coffeyville Tournament
Sand Springs, Okla. 67, Coffeyville 15
Colby Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Pine Creek, Colo. 43, Scott City 35
Semifinal
Kearney Catholic, Neb. 73, Colby 28
Frontenac Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Nevada, Mo. 49, Frontenac 43
Hi-Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Wichita County 44, Johnson-Stanton County 39
Hillsboro Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hillsboro 36, Bennington 15
Wichita Sunrise 39, Holcomb 33
Semifinal
Clay Center 46, Republic County 31
Hesston 45, Riley County 32
Hoisington Tournament
Semifinal
Otis-Bison 61, LaCrosse 55
Russell 43, Ellsworth 41
McLouth Tournament
Semifinal
Cair Paravel 39, KC Christian 31
McLouth 47, Riverside 42
Mid Continent League Tournament
Semifinal
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hill City 35
Stockton 52, Plainville 44
Northern Plains League Tournament
Consolation
Rock Hills 33, Tescott 18
Sylvan-Lucas 48, Pike Valley 45
Consolation Semifinal
Lincoln 47, Osborne 41
Wilson 45, Natoma 30
Semifinal
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 53, Lakeside 25
Thunder Ridge 55, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 35
Northwest Kansas League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Wallace County 62, Oberlin-Decatur 32
Semifinal
Dighton 57, St. Francis 16
Pittsburg Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
BV Northwest 57, North Kansas City, Mo. 51
Winnetonka, Mo. 47, Atchison 38
Semifinal
West Plains, Mo. 39, Pittsburg 35, OT
Pleasanton Tournament
Fifth Place
Uniontown 43, Marmaton Valley 21
Third Place
Heritage Christian 41, Pleasanton 34
Championship
Humboldt 51, Oswego 21
Royal Valley Panther Classic
Royal Valley 48, Santa Fe Trail 22
Wabaunsee 58, Chapman 41
Salina Invitational Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Salina South 33, Buhler 27
Semifinal
Liberal 47, Abilene 41
Salina Central 66, Goodland 32
South Central Border League Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
West Elk 54, South Haven 39
Semifinal
Flinthills 54, Caldwell 49
Sedan 54, Argonia 34
SPIAA Tournament
Hodgeman County 37, Satanta 26
Minneola 51, Pawnee Heights 20
Sterling Tournament
Seventh Place
Lyons 49, Southeast Saline 44
Fifth Place
Smoky Valley 46, Hutchinson Trinity 30
Third Place
Remington 52, Beloit 32
Championship
Hugoton 68, Sterling 47
Tonganoxie Invitational
Semifinal
DeSoto 38, Wamego 32
Silver Lake 54, Jefferson West 45
Twin Valley League Tournament
Consolation
Axtell 54, Onaga 32
Consolation Semifinal
Frankfort 56, Clifton-Clyde 27
Linn 40, Doniphan West 39
Semifinal
Centralia 48, Wetmore 30
Washington County 57, Hanover 52
Wilson County Classic
Third Place
Bluestem 51, Neodesha 48
Championship
Girard 41, Caney Valley 38