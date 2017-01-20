49th annual High Plains Barbershop show is scheduled for April

Submitted

Hays High Plains Barbershop Chapter A022 is a nonprofit, charitable, educational organization that promotes singing in schools in central and northwest Kansas. The chorus is comprised of forty-two members who accumulatively drive over a thousand miles per week to rehearse. The chapter loves to sing and many have benefited from the chapter’s donations.

The Hays High Plains Barbershop Chapter A022 in 2017 made donations to Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Fort Hays State University choral music department and Trinity Lutheran Church, where they have rehearsed in the basement for 30+ years.

They also donated to Full Chord Press and the Central States District college quartet contest fund.

This year’s show, the 49th annual, is April 8 at Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. The headline quartets for this show are the Barbershop Society’s International 2016 Third Place Finisher “Main Street” from Florida and an International Competitor Sweet Adelines quartet “Legacy” from the Kansas City area.

This show brings some of the finest entertainment to be presented in the Central States District this spring thanks to the generous support of the surrounding areas. Ad sales that build the chapter’s fund are now beginning.