3 charged with smuggling liquid meth in gas tank into Kansas

KANSAS CITY – Three men from Mexico appeared in federal court in Topeka today on charges of smuggling liquid methamphetamine into Kansas City, Kan., in the gas tank of a semi-trailer truck, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The defendants are alleged to have smuggled more than 1,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine that they pumped out of the gas tank of the truck.

Heraclio Estrella-Montero, 30, Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora, 30, and Fernando Chavez-Rodriquez, 40, all of Mexico, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court papers, the men were arrested in Kansas City, Kan., about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, after pumping the liquid methamphetamine from the truck into five-gallon buckets.

If convicted they face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.