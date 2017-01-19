Tigers rally from 15 down to beat Missouri Western

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

JOSEPH, Mo. – Rob Davis shook of a slow start to score a game-high 20 points, Brady Werth added a career-best 19 along with 11 rebounds and Trey O’Neil scored all of his 14 points in the second half as Fort Hays State rallied from a 15 point first half deficit to beat Missouri Western 74-69.

The Tigers (10-6, 4-4 MIAA) held the Griffons (6-12, 2-7 MIAA) without a field goal over the final five minutes of the first half to pull within five at halftime. A Brady Werth dunk capped an 8-0 run to give the Tigers a 42-41 lead with 14:40 to play, a lead they would never give up.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Tigers shot 50-percent in the second half and 45-percent for the game. The Griffons hit 58-percent in the second half and 51-percent for the game but FHSU pulled down 12 offensive rebounds, outscoring MWSU 12-0 on second chance points.