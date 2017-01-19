NW Kansas will play host to multi-state cattle syposium

K-State Research and Extension

MANHATTAN — “Succeeding in a Challenging Beef Industry” is the focus of the 2017 Tri-State Cow-Calf Symposium and Trade Show scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10 in Goodland.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. MST with the program from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Goodland Elks Lodge. The annual symposium is held in conjunction with a trade show. Attendees will have time to visit with industry representatives and view their materials throughout the day.

The event rotates between Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado and is a joint effort between K-State Research & Extension, University of Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension. The goal is to provide a venue to share both research data and ideas that can help producers be more successful in contributing to the world’s food supply and to their local communities.

The program begins with a discussion by John Holman, K-State cropping systems agronomist, on integrating crop and livestock systems. A panel of producers will share their experience with this process. Panel members will include representatives from Maddux Cattle Co., Wauneta, Nebraska, and CSF Farms, Siebert, Colorado.

With cow-calf producers dealing with higher costs and tighter margins than a few years ago, Erin Laborie, University of Nebraska beef systems extension educator, will share ideas on the use of technology to improve cow herd efficiency.

Attendees will learn about the “U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef” from producer and roundtable member Debbie Lyons-Blythe, of Blythe Family Farms, White City, Kansas, and Clayton Huseman, roundtable member and Kansas Livestock Association executive director-feedlot division. They will explain what brought segments of the beef industry together and the group’s vision for continued improvement in the sustainability of U.S. beef production.

“Sustainability isn’t just a buzz word that is the current focus of our society. It is an important topic, one that farmers and ranchers take very seriously,” said Lyons-Blythe.

Chuck Schroeder, University of Nebraska Rural Futures Institute executive director, will talk about the “Future of Rural America: Opportunities and Challenges.” The Palisade, Nebraska native has served in numerous leadership roles including the founding CEO of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and president and executive director of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Schroeder was also involved with his family farming, ranching and cattle feeding enterprise, Schroeder Cattle Co., for about 30 years until it sold in 2004.

The program includes a panel discussion among producers charged with discussing how they are diversifying profit centers in their businesses. Panel members include Gary Teague, Teague Diversified, Fort Morgan, Colorado; Ron Maifeld, St. Francis, Kansas; and Travis Chrisman, Wauneta, Nebraska.

Pre-registration is $30 if paid by Feb. 3. Registration will be available at the door for $35. Included in the registration fee are trade show activities, coffee and rolls, meal and presenter handouts. Complete program information and registration forms are available online at www.sunflower.K-State.edu or www.KSUBeef.org.

For more information contact Marty Fear, Sunflower Extension District livestock agent, at 785-332-3171 or Sandy Johnson, northwest area livestock specialist, at 785-462-6281.

The program is sponsored by K-State Research and Extension, Farm Credit of Western Kansas, Bank West of Kansas, Western State Bank, The Bank and First National Bank.