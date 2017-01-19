New technology and family fun at the Hays Public Library

HPL

The Hays Public Library is always thinking of new ways to better serve patrons, from upgraded technology to events for the whole family.

Wi-Fi Hotspots: Beginning this week, the library has five mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available for check-out. You can check out the hotspots at the main floor circulation desk. The circulation period is one week and all ages may check out the devices. Now you can create a personal Wi-Fi hotspot wherever you go…whether you run out of data for the month or you’re headed to a remote location for a weekend getaway.



Charging stations: It happens to all of us – inevitably, we lose (or forget) the chargers for our electronics. Or maybe you have your charger, but you can’t find a plug-in. Library patrons and downtown Hays customers need fear no longer. The Hays Public Library is now equipped with two charging stations. The stations are located in the adult and young adult departments. Each station can charge up to 10 electronic devices at one time.

Family Fun Night: Are you ready to get out of the house? The Hays Public Library is offering a Family Fun Night this Friday, January 20th at 6:30 PM. The whole library will be transformed into a giant game board with life-size versions of Twister, Jenga and Connect Four. Families who participate will receive raffle tickets that enter them to win prizes like Chamber Cheques, sleds and baking kits. This event is free and sure to please all ages.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayspublib.org or call 785.625.9014.