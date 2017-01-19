Marshall offers statement on Trump pick for Ag Secretary

Office of Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend

WASHINGTON — Today, the transition team of President-elect Donald J. Trump announced former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as their selection for Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture.

“Governor Perdue’s background growing up on a farm, his service in the military as a veterinarian, as well as his career in agribusiness, make him a good fit to lead the US Department of Agriculture at this critical time for our nation’s farmers and ranchers,” Marshall said. “With farm incomes projected at more-than 30-year lows in the State of Kansas, our agricultural economy requires bold, enterprising leadership.

“Perdue’s successful tenure as governor of Georgia has prepared him to manage an agency with the size and breadth of the USDA. As Governor, Perdue spent a great deal of time promoting Georgia’s agricultural products overseas. His recognition of the importance of trade will make his leadership particularly beneficial to our entire agricultural economy –from our producers, to our manufacturers and retailers. We look forward to welcoming such a champion and leader for the ag community in this coming administration.”

Senate Ag Committee Chairman Pat Roberts has made clear that the committee will “work expeditiously and thoroughly” to confirm the nominee. Perdue served as governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011, and has also worked privately in trade and agribusiness.