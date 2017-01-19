Kansas woman dies after car hits tree, lands in creek

HARVEY COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident at noon on Thursday in Harvey County.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Department reported a 2007 Kia Spectra driven by a 30-year old woman from Newton was eastbound in the 9200 block of NW 12th

The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and landed in West Emma Creek.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hesston Police, and Newton Fire/EMS responded to work the accident, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation. Name of the victim has not been released.