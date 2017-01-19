Kansas Water Authority meeting in Topeka

The Kansas Water Authority will meet Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Ramada Inn Convention Center, Downtown Topeka, 420 E. Sixth, Topeka, Kan. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the KWA as well as representatives from each of the 14 Regional Advisory Committees will be meeting with Legislators. KWA Chairman Gary Harshberger will deliver testimony presenting the 2017 Annual Report to the Governor and Legislature at related House and Senate Committee meetings. The Kansas Water Office will be hosting a booth in the Capitol Building Rotunda highlighting priority water issues and the Kansas Water Vision implementation.

For additional meeting information visit the Kansas Water Office (KWO) website, www.kwo.org or call (785) 296-3185 or (888) 526-9283 (KAN-WATER).