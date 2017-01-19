Kansas Farm Bureau statement of Ag Secretary nominee



MANHATTAN — The nomination of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture is welcome news as the U.S. Department of Agriculture is critical to the nation’s farmers and ranchers.

There are many hurdles ahead for agriculture, including tough economic challenges farmers and ranchers face due to years of ongoing low prices, tightening lending conditions, and extraordinary regulatory overreach. As Congress begins to debate a new farm bill, it is important to understand the current market and regulatory environment and shepherd policy and regulation that benefits modern day, production agriculture.

We look forward to the confirmation hearings and the leadership of Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts as these present and future challenges are addressed.

Rich Felts

Kansas Farm Bureau President