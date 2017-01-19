HPD arrest log, Jan. 12 to 15

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Nicola Sue Pfeifer, 28, Victoria, was arrested at 2:48 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 1100 block of Elm on suspicion of failure to appear.

Nicholas James Gottschalk, 22, Hays, was arrested at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of battery.

Scott Andrew Jerome, 31, Hays, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 100 block of East 17th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Sierra Rose Basgall, 21, La Crosse, was arrested Jan 14 in the 1000 block of Downing on suspicion of failure to appear.

Leonardo Lopez Jr., 28, Mission, Texas, was arrested at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 1100 block of Vine on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jessica Dawn Liles, 38, Hays, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 100 block of East Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Meghan Nicole Long, 25, Hays, was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 15 at 12th and Elm on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Shaun Karl Kelly, 38, Hays, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 3400 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Charles Edgar Crook IV, 29, Hays, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 400 block of Milner on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maxwell Bruce Walker, 23, Hays, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 700 block of Walnut on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Christopher Lee Jamison, 28, Hays, was arrested at 5:48 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 1300 block of East 33rd on suspicion of domestic battery and criminal deprivation of property.