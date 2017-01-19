Hays opens Orange & Black tournament with loss

Dustin Armbruster

Hays entered the 32nd annual Paul Wintz/Tom Bowen Orange & Black Classic as one of only three Kansas teams in the field. Hays, Scott City and host Colby were joined by Far Northeast (Denver), Lotus School for Excellence (Aurora), Falcon (Falcon), Fountain-Fort Carson (Fountain) and Pine Creek (Colorado Springs) all out of Colorado for the three day tourney.

Hays drew Falcon, Colorado in the first round of the tournament in a game played at Colby High School Thursday afternoon. The Indians entered the game on a two game winning streak, the Falcons of Falcon High School last the previous five they had played before the tournament.

Falcon led the entire first half using a 9-2 lead to open the game. Hays cut the lead down to 13-12 with a minute to go in the first quarter. That is when Falcon went on a 12-2 run into the second quarter, building their lead to double digits for the first time. The Falcons pushed their lead up to 13 on two different occasions before Hays cut the lead down to nine at half time 35-26.

Highlights

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/HHS-1-19-17-Highlights.wav

Hays fell behind by 13 again early in the third quarter before mounting their second half comeback. Hays went on a 14-0 run to take the first lead of the game with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter. Hays twice took a four point lead, the latest coming with just over a minute remaining. The Indians turned over the basketball with under a minute remaining. Falcon scored the games next four points but couldn’t take the lead at the free throw line with :24 left. Both teams has chances to win in the final seconds but the Falcons missed jumper and the Indians missed the front end of a one and one with two second remaining pushing the game to over time tied at 53.

Hays scored the first two points of overtime to take their only lead at 55-53 in overtime before the Falcons scored the next six points. Hays got within one at 61-60 and had the ball three times with under a minute to play but missed on two shots and turned the ball over once. After two free throws from Falcon, Hays missed two three point attempts in the final 20 seconds and lose 63-60.

Coach Rick Keltner

https://www.hayspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/Coach-interview.wav

Claiborne Kyles scored 14 to lead the Indians. Shane Berens and Collyn Kreutzer each scored 10. Falcon was led by a career high 22 from Morisse Daniels, including three three pointers in the final 4:35 of the game and overtime.

Hays falls to 7-2 on the year and plays in the consolation semi-finals at Colby High School at 4:45 Friday afternoon. It is just the third loss in the first round of the Orange & Black Classic for Hays. Falcon breaks a five game losing streak and improves to 4-7.