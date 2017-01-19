FHSU women lose at Missouri Western

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

JOSEPH, Mo. – Fort Hays State was held to 24-percent shooting in the second half as their eight-game win streak comes to an end in a 65-51 loss at Missouri Western Thursday night.

The Tigers (14-3, 5-3 MIAA) only led twice in the game at 2-0 then 31-30 early in the third quarter but the Griffons (13-5, 5-4 MIAA) answered with a 10-0 to take the lead for good.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Nikola Kacperska and Kacey Kennett both scored nine to lead the Tigers who shot 29-percent for the game.

Chelsea Dewey scored 23 to lead the Griffons who knocked down 43-percent of their shots and hit nine of their 14 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.