ELLIS ALLIANCE

ELLIS–In an effort to be a help to Ellis following the Jan. 15 ice storm, members of the Ellis Baptist Church will be picking up downed tree limbs to transport to the city wood pile this Saturday, January 20.

If you or if you know someone that needs help hauling limbs, please call Pastor Chad Pritchett at (785) 726-3657 and leave the address.

They will pick up on Saturday morning.