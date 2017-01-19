Doris Jean (Bowman) Weeks, 93, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Russell Regional Hospital in Russell.

Doris was born January 29, 1923 on the family farm in Stafford County, Kansas, the daughter of Isom and Lurline (Newton) Bowman. She grew up in Stafford and graduated from Stafford High School.

Doris was united in marriage to Thomas Harrison Weeks on June 14, 1942 in Russell. Shortly after their marriage Thomas was called to duty during WWII, so Doris lived with her family in Stafford. After the war, they made their home in Russell. This union was blessed with three daughters; Carol, Pam and Colleen. Thomas preceded her in death on May 12, 2002.

Doris was a devoted wife and homemaker for her daughters. She enjoyed China painting, playing Bridge with friends, doing jigsaw puzzles, needlepoint and embroidering.

Surviving family include her three daughters, Carol J. Scheck (Alan) of Hays, Kansas, Pamela K. Ptacek (Craig) of Russell, Kansas and Colleen P. McGreevy (Michael) of Denver, Colorado; brother, Ben Hargett of Durango, Colorado; six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three brothers, two sisters and granddaughter Cherie Lyn Scheck.

Celebration of Doris’ Life will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, January 20, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary in Russell with Pastor Michael Eurit officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Plains Cemetery in rural Russell County. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 19, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary with the family present to greet friends from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Memorial has been established with Susanne G. Koman Breast Cancer Awareness. Contributions and condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.