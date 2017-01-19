Cloudy, mild Thursday

Today Cloudy, with a high near 45. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 35. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

FridayA 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday NightA 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 6 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 29.

SundaySunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday NightMostly clear, with a low around 24.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 49.