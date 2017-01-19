City to consider final plat of Creekside Estates, formerly Arbor Valley Estates

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A short agenda faces Hays city commissioners for their work session tonight.

The work session will immediately follow a special session at 6:30 p.m. in which a replacement city commissioner will be named to fill the unexpired term of Eber Phelps. That person will be sworn in at the Thu., Jan. 26 regular meeting.

The sole item for review during the work session is the Creekside Estates Addition Final Plat as requested by the property owners.

Originally platted as Arbor Valley Estates, the property located south of 27th St. west of Hall St. is annexed into the city and is zoned for residential development. Total area of the plat is 12.17 acres.

The plat includes 12 lots ranging from 0.6 acres to just over 1 acre as well as right-of-way dedication for the extension of Englewood St. If approved, the street, water, and sewer infrastructure will be extended and constructed to city standards.

On December 19, 2016, the final plat was reviewed and approved unanimously by the Hays Area Planning Commission.

Click here to see the Jan. 19 work session agenda.