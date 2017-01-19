Annual Ellis C of C meeting set for Monday evening

ECC

ELLIS–The annual meeting of the Ellis Chamber of Commerce will be held Monday, January 23, at 6:00 p.m. in the Ellis Alliance Office meeting room, 820 Washington St.

Election of board members will take place, among other business.

There are five board positions open and board members serve two year terms. The current board members whose terms are up are Jeff Augustine, Glen Keller, Donna Soneson, Nickole Byers, and one open position. Please consider serving your chamber as a board member.

If you would like to be considered for a board position, please call the Chamber office at (785) 726-2660 to add your name to the ballot.